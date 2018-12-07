Ashlea Brown is an intern with the podcast and audio team at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, she credits attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chuck Stone Program for Diversity in Education and Media program in the summer of 2014 as driving her to get into journalism. Shortly after graduating high school, she went to Atlanta and attended Spelman College, where she majored in English. During her time at Spelman, she worked on her college’s newspaper, the BluePrint, and became a member of the National Assn. of Black Journalists. Compelled to learn more after graduating in 2019, she enrolled at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and graduated in May.

