The Times podcast: Can Kevin McCarthy control Congress?

The results of the midterm elections are still being tabulated, but it looks like California Congressman Kevin McCarthy is likely to be the next speaker of the House if the Republican Party gains control. McCarthy has tied himself to former President Trump and all that comes with that affiliation, but what does the Bakersfield Republican really stand for, and how is he most likely to wield his new power?

Advertisement

Today, as part of our coverage of the 2022 midterms, what the early election results say about the power shift in Congress, the election in 2024, and the Republican leader at the center of it all.

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times senior writer Jeffrey Fleishman

More reading:

Ambition keeps him loyal to Donald Trump. But what does Kevin McCarthy stand for?

2022 U.S. midterm elections: Live results

Democrats defy history with control of Congress still up for grabs