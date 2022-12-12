The Times podcast: The nightmare that is identity theft
Jessica Roy was hanging with friends at a piano bar when her wallet was stolen — and became a victim of identity theft. Roy filed the necessary reports and thought she’d be able to handle everything pretty quickly. That didn’t happen.
Today, Roy shares her ordeal and explains why fixing identity theft is a never-ending nightmare and why recovering from it is so much harder than you think.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: Assistant Utility Journalism team editor Jessica Roy
