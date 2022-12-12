Advertisement
The Times podcast: The nightmare that is identity theft

Illustration shows a silhouette of a woman on the phone surrounded by paperwork.
A victim of identity theft may find herself working a part-time job to clean up the wreckage of their personal finances after the crime.
(Tenebrist / For The Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Jessica Roy was hanging with friends at a piano bar when her wallet was stolen — and became a victim of identity theft. Roy filed the necessary reports and thought she’d be able to handle everything pretty quickly. That didn’t happen.

Today, Roy shares her ordeal and explains why fixing identity theft is a never-ending nightmare and why recovering from it is so much harder than you think.

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Assistant Utility Journalism team editor Jessica Roy

More reading:

My wallet was stolen at a bar. Then my identity theft nightmare began

Are you the victim of identity theft? Here’s what to do

Is identity theft protection worth it? Here’s what you should know

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
