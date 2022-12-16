The Times podcast: A culture war over electric cars?
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:
The Biden administration is pushing electric vehicles as the future. So are major automakers. But how will that play out in red states? We travel to small-town Indiana to find out.
Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times White House reporter Noah Bierman
More reading:
Can California’s electric-vehicle push overcome the red-state backlash?
Majority of voters favor gasoline-car phaseout. But all-electric goal faces tough opposition
California bans sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Now the real work begins
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.