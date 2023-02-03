Advertisement
Podcasts

The Times podcast: Colorado River in Crisis, Part 5: The Valley

All-American Canal
The All American Canal moves Colorado River water from Arizona into California, here in the area of Gordon’s Well.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

California’s Imperial Valley has some of the lowest rainfall in the state, yet uses the largest allotment of Colorado River water. Why is such an arid part of the state an agricultural powerhouse?

Advertisement

Today, we look into how the region secured its rights. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times water reporter Ian James

More reading:

In California’s Imperial Valley, farmers brace for a future with less Colorado River water

Colorado River in Crisis: A Times series on the Southwest’s shrinking water lifeline

California is isolated and alone in battle over Colorado River water cuts

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts Climate & EnvironmentThe Times Podcast

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement