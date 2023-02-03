The Times podcast: Colorado River in Crisis, Part 5: The Valley
Listen to this episode of The Times:
California’s Imperial Valley has some of the lowest rainfall in the state, yet uses the largest allotment of Colorado River water. Why is such an arid part of the state an agricultural powerhouse?
Today, we look into how the region secured its rights. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times water reporter Ian James
