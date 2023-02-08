The Times podcast: Do social-media child stars ‘work’?

Teenager Piper Rockelle and her friends created a multimillion-dollar YouTube empire. A lawsuit threatens it, and brings up questions about whether what young influencers do for a living constitutes “work.”

Advertisement

Today, we examine the history of child labor laws in California, and what might happen in this digital age. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times senior entertainment reporter Amy Kaufman, and L.A. Times arts and culture writer Jessica Gelt

More reading:

Inside the blockbuster lawsuit threatening one teen YouTube star’s multimillion-dollar empire

Column: Social media platforms must stop the exploitation of child performers. Now

Who’s protecting social media’s child stars? Inside the lawsuit against one YouTuber’s empire