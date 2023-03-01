The Times podcast: Legal weed, massive worker exploitation
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:
When California voters legalized cannabis, growers vowed a break from decades of worker exploitation in the state’s agricultural industry. A Times investigation found otherwise.
Today, where it all went wrong and what’s being done to stop it. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times investigative reporter Paige St. John
More reading:
Dying for your high: The untold exploitation and misery in America’s weed industry
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
Lawmakers want investigation, hearings into ‘Wild West’ of California cannabis and farm work
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.