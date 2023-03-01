The Times podcast: Legal weed, massive worker exploitation

When California voters legalized cannabis, growers vowed a break from decades of worker exploitation in the state’s agricultural industry. A Times investigation found otherwise.

Today, where it all went wrong and what’s being done to stop it. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times investigative reporter Paige St. John

More reading:

Dying for your high: The untold exploitation and misery in America’s weed industry

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

Lawmakers want investigation, hearings into ‘Wild West’ of California cannabis and farm work