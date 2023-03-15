The Times podcast: The judge who likes to overturn gun laws
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:
U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez is known for overturning gun bans. Derided and hailed in equal measures, he’s now presiding over a case with far-reaching consequences.
Today, we talk about his history and impact. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times enterprise reporter Laura J. Nelson
More reading:
The judge upending California’s gun laws: ‘Blessed’ jurist or ‘stone-cold ideologue’?
Thanks to the Supreme Court, California gun cases hinge more on history than modern threats
War on California gun laws revs up after Supreme Court’s ‘right to carry’ decision
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.