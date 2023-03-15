Advertisement
Podcasts

The Times podcast: The judge who likes to overturn gun laws

Judge Roger Benitez prayer candles
Prayer candles available online contain an image of federal Judge Roger Benitez as “St. Benitez” with a robe, halo and AR-15. Benitez’s rulings overturning key portions of California’s gun control laws have made him famous in some gun interest circles.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez is known for overturning gun bans. Derided and hailed in equal measures, he’s now presiding over a case with far-reaching consequences.

Advertisement

Today, we talk about his history and impact. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times enterprise reporter Laura J. Nelson

More reading:

The judge upending California’s gun laws: ‘Blessed’ jurist or ‘stone-cold ideologue’?

Thanks to the Supreme Court, California gun cases hinge more on history than modern threats

War on California gun laws revs up after Supreme Court’s ‘right to carry’ decision

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts CaliforniaPoliticsThe Times PodcastCalifornia Politics

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement