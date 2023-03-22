Advertisement
The Times podcast: The flooding in Pajaro, Calif. — and how it all could have been avoided

Browm water fills a car's interior.
Stranded cars sit along Salinas Road in Pajaro after a pair of powerful storms caused mass flooding.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
This year’s historic storms have hit communities of color like Pajaro, Calif., especially hard. It’s a recurring problem that could’ve been avoided entirely.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times investigative reporter Susanne Rust

Residents left in flooded California farm town feel ‘abandoned’ as levees fail

Spring storm sets sights on Southern California with strong wind, heavy rain

How a long history of racism and neglect set the stage for Pajaro flooding

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Denise Guerra is a senior podcast producer at the Los Angeles Times.

David Toledo is an award-winning audio producer and storyteller with the Los Angeles Times. Most recently, he was an associate producer on various ABC News shows. He produced segments on their daily news podcast “Start Here,” as well as their LGBTQ+ culture podcast “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson” and their entertainment news show “Close Up with Kelley Carter.” Before that, he was an early member of the audio team at CNN, where he produced shows covering the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump era and the racial reckoning of 2020. He is originally from Medellin, Colombia, but now calls Brooklyn his home. He graduated from UC Irvine with a degree in political science and is an avid long-distance runner.

