The Times podcast: The flooding in Pajaro, Calif. — and how it all could have been avoided
This year’s historic storms have hit communities of color like Pajaro, Calif., especially hard. It’s a recurring problem that could’ve been avoided entirely.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times investigative reporter Susanne Rust
