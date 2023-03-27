Advertisement
Podcasts

The Times podcast: How NCAA athletes cash in on name, image and likeness

A gymnast does a backflip off the bars
UCLA’s Jordan Chiles competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet in 2022.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)
By Kasia BroussalianSenior Podcast Producer 
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

For over 100 years, college athletes couldn’t make money competing in their sports. A new NCAA rule around name, image and likeness, or NIL, has changed that. The biggest winners? Gymnasts.

Advertisement

Today, we talk to a few current and former gymnasts at UCLA, including Olympians Jordyn Weiber and Jordan Chiles, about how this rule change has affected their lives. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times college sports and NBA reporter Thuc Nhi Nguyen

More reading:

Once empowered by Title IX, female athletes are now among big winners in new NIL era

‘My medals are my armor.’ Jordan Chiles’ persistence guides her pursuit of greatness

How California paved the way for college athletes to cash in big

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts SportsThe Times Podcast
Kasia Broussalian

Kasia Broussalian is a senior producer at the Los Angeles Times, working on the publication’s news podcast. She was previously the director of multimedia at Project Syndicate and the founding producer of the “Opinion Has It” podcast.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement