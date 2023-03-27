The Times podcast: How NCAA athletes cash in on name, image and likeness

UCLA’s Jordan Chiles competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet in 2022.

For over 100 years, college athletes couldn’t make money competing in their sports. A new NCAA rule around name, image and likeness, or NIL, has changed that. The biggest winners? Gymnasts.

Today, we talk to a few current and former gymnasts at UCLA, including Olympians Jordyn Weiber and Jordan Chiles, about how this rule change has affected their lives. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times college sports and NBA reporter Thuc Nhi Nguyen

