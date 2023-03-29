The Times podcast: The RV homeless encampments of L.A.
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Over the last couple of years, RVs in Los Angeles turned from a vehicle for camping to shelter for people who are unhoused. That’s led to multiple complaints — and deaths.
Today, we examine how L.A. got to this point. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times columnist Erika D. Smith
More reading:
The real and complicated reasons why Los Angeles still has so many RV encampments
Q&A: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass: ‘The city is demanding the tents go away’
Los Angeles lifts moratorium on towing RVs, pledges to move problem campers
About The Times
