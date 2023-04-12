The Times podcast: An FBI investigation into college basketball gone wrong

The NCAA logo is displayed at the center court in the Consol Energy Center, now called PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh in 2015.

An FBI investigation tried to expose malfeasance in the world of NCAA men’s basketball. Instead, the mirror was turned on the agency itself when one of the lead agents abused his position.

Today, you’ll hear the story of how that came to be — and whether the investigation turned up anything. Read the full story here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times sports investigative reporter Nathan Fenno

