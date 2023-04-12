Advertisement
The Times podcast: An FBI investigation into college basketball gone wrong

An FBI investigation tried to expose malfeasance in the world of NCAA men’s basketball. Instead, the mirror was turned on the agency itself when one of the lead agents abused his position.

Today, you’ll hear the story of how that came to be — and whether the investigation turned up anything. Read the full story here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times sports investigative reporter Nathan Fenno

More reading:

How an FBI agent’s wild Vegas weekend stained an investigation into NCAA basketball corruption

10 charged in college basketball corruption probe

Congressional committee wants answers in college basketball bribery scandal

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
