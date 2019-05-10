Advertisement

Buttigieg sells out fundraiser at the Abbey

By Associated Press
May 10, 2019 | 9:20 AM
Buttigieg sells out fundraiser at the Abbey
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, right, and husband, Chasten, acknowledge supporters after speaking at a campaign event. (Jae C. Hong / AP)

Pete Buttigieg drew a sold-out crowd to a fundraiser at an iconic West Hollywood gay bar Thursday, providing an intimate moment with the first Democratic White House contender who is a member of the LGBTQ community.

Abbey patrons each paid about $25 to attend the South Bend, Ind., mayor's "grass-roots" event. Buttigieg was introduced by his husband, Chasten.

Advertisement

It's just one of a crush of fundraisers he has in the coming days, with actress Gwyneth Paltrow holding a high-dollar fundraiser later Thursday.

Buttigieg told the audience to ignore skeptics who say change is impossible: "Tell them you saw ... a top tier presidential candidate on his way to the White House moments after his husband introduced him."
Read more: Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the hottest thing in politics. Can it last? »
Read more: Pete Buttigieg digs Phish and Radiohead — but don't expect them at his inauguration »
Advertisement
Advertisement