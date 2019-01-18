Sen. Amy Klobuchar sees a path to the White House through the Midwest

Sen. Amy Klobuchar doesn’t have much star power in a Democratic primary packed with it. She can’t compete with several of the other presidential hopefuls in social media presence, fundraising aptitude, or even ability to fire up the base with big, ambitious policy plans.
But the Minnesota pragmatist who joined the race Sunday brings with her a different asset: the promise of credibility with Midwesterners like those who soured on the Democratic Party in 2016 and could prove crucial in determining whether President Trump gets reelected.
“I don’t have a political machine. I don’t come from money. But what I do have is this: I have grit,” Klobuchar declared as a persistent snowfall pelted down on the rostrum of her outdoor rally at a park along the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis.
“We are tired of the shutdowns and the showdowns, the gridlock and the grandstanding,” she said as she announced her candidacy. “Today, we say enough is enough.”
The 58-year-old former prosecutor and three-term senator enters the race an unknown to many voters outside her native state. A veteran lawmaker, Klobuchar is more a behind-the-scenes deal maker than soap-box orator.
She is the fifth senator — and also the fifth woman — to enter the rapidly growing Democratic field. Several more are expected to make decisions in the next few weeks.
Klobuchar’s congressional calling has been bipartisan coalition building in the dwindling number of policy areas where that remains possible, focusing on consumer protection, agriculture and other topics that don’t often grab national headlines.
Klobuchar landed in the national spotlight, however, during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, keeping her cool as he lashed out at her when she asked if his drinking may have affected his memory of the night Christine Blasey Ford says he sexually assaulted her.
Kavanaugh’s condescending response – asking if the senator had ever blacked out from drinking – was a galvanizing moment for opponents of the nomination. He later apologized.
The buzz about Klobuchar’s potential to break out as an alternative to better-known coastal Democratic presidential contenders began to increase after that hearing. It intensified with her commanding reelection victory in November, when she cruised to victory with 60% of the vote in a state Trump almost put in the Republican column in 2016.
Klobuchar won many of the rural counties Trump carried. A poll in October by the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio found her with a 57% approval rating in her home state -- nearly double Trump’s.
Hers was an impressive showing at a time Democratic senators in states Trump carried failed to win reelection.
Also impressive is the senator’s skill at projecting an image on the stump and on the Senate floor as “Minnesota Nice” -- self-deprecating, folksy, relatable. The announcement for her launch rally promised hot cocoa would be served, off-setting the sub-freezing Minneapolis winter temperature.
Her reputation among Capitol Hill denizens is different. The senator churns through staff at a rate few lawmakers match, and the Capitol is littered with stories of people who have fled her office, several of which have been grist for critical articles in recent days.
For now, Klobuchar has the Midwestern label to herself in the Democratic field. She could find her lane crowded, however, if another Democrat whose reelection was arguably even more meaningful to Democrats than her own joins the race.
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is mulling a presidential run, was reelected in a state Trump won, albeit with a victory significantly less sweeping than Klobuchar’s.
The two senators are very different politicians: Brown is a vocal union supporter whose political message is focused on the dignity of work, while Klobuchar takes a more moderate stance, both rhetorically and in her votes on some issues. But they would be selling primary voters a similar path to winning back the White House through the industrial Midwest.
Regardless of who else joins what is expected to be a crowded field, Klobuchar will likely run as a fence mender, not a firebrand. Her candidacy highlights the challenge Democrats face in trying to address the anxieties of white, working-class voters while aggressively pursuing racial-justice issues and the big-ticket progressive policies that energize activists in the party’s coastal strongholds.
Whether Democrats can be convinced Klobuchar-style moderation is a better path to the White House than unyielding embrace of the anti-Trump resistance will become clearer as the campaign wears on.
At a time most top-tier candidates have thrown their support behind Medicare-for-All, Klobuchar has hedged. She supports a more modest overhaul of the healthcare system and has focused her energy on reforms such as lowering the cost of prescription drugs.
As presidential hopefuls in the Senate, including Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker boast that at least five out of every six votes they cast on legislation went against Trump, Klobuchar, according to statistics compiled by FiveThirtyEight, has voted with the president nearly a third of the time.
Two dozen bills with her name on them were signed by Trump in the last Congress, a point of pride for the Minnesotan. The issues involved were as varied as opioid addiction, water infrastructure and elder abuse.
That bipartisanship has won her plaudits from Republican colleagues and a dose of derision from critics who accuse her of spending too much time sweating the small stuff, building her career in Washington around playing small ball.
Yet in this chaotic political era when voters are unnerved by the chronic instability and dysfunction in Washington, Klobuchar will aim to stake out a place for herself in the race as a reassuring, steady hand who can build consensus and steer the federal government away from crisis.