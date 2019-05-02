Democrats will hold House Judiciary Committee hearing without Attorney General Barr

The House Judiciary Committee will meet Thursday morning without its star witness, Atty. Gen. William Barr, who backed out after Democrats demanded that the panel’s lawyers ask some of the questions.
Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the committee chairman, said Barr was “trying to blackmail the committee” by trying to get it to change its rules, and said members would consider issuing a subpoena for his testimony.
They also could hold Barr in contempt for refusing to turn over an unredacted version of the final report on the Russia investigation from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
Neither action is likely on Thursday. With Barr absent, the hearing could be limited to opening statements from lawmakers.
Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), the committee’s top Republican, blamed Democrats for the impasse, saying Nadler “chose to torpedo our hearing.”
Kerri Kupec, the Justice Department spokeswoman, said, "Nadler's insistence on having staff question the attorney general, a Senate-confirmed Cabinet member, is inappropriate."
Barr testified for five hours Wednesday to the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee, facing a barrage of questions from Democrats about his handling of Mueller’s report.
They criticized his conclusion that President Trump hadn’t obstructed justice and accused Barr of distorting the conclusions and the evidence to help protect the president.
They pointed to a newly revealed letter that Mueller sent to Barr on March 27, complaining that the attorney general’s summary of the findings failed to “fully capture the context, nature and substance” of the inquiry and contributed to “public confusion about critical aspects of the results.”
In response, Barr said the controversy was “mind-bendingly bizarre” because he released the partly redacted 448-page report on April 18, allowing Congress and the public to assess the evidence Mueller assembled.
“I wasn’t hiding the ball,” he said.