William Barr hearing: Attorney general to face tough Senate questions over Mueller report

Atty. Gen. William P. Barr will make his first appearance before Congress on Wednesday since he released special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s final report into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign two weeks ago.
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are expected to grill Barr about his handling of the redacted report, including his conclusion that President Trump did not obstruct justice during the investigation and his comments at a press conference that cast a favorable light on Mueller’s findings.
Republicans who lead the judiciary committee are expected to question Barr about the origins of the Russia investigation in 2016 and whether it was politically motivated from the start, as Trump and his supporters describe it.
The attorney general has said he will review the court-authorized surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide during the 2016 campaign, which Barr described as “spying” during a previous hearing. The Justice Department’s inspector general is also reviewing the matter.
Barr also is scheduled to appear Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee, which is controlled by Democrats. But he has resisted plans by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the panel’s chair, to have lawyers for each party ask some of the questions.
Democrats are likely to grill Barr over a letter Mueller sent him in late March that said the attorney general’s initial summary of the investigation failed to “fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.”
Mueller was responding to a four-page letter sent on March 23 by Barr to Congress that issued his top line findings of the special counsel’s probe.
Barr wrote that Mueller had failed to find links between the Trump campaign and Moscow. The attorney general also concluded that the president hadn’t obstructed justice, though he noted that Mueller had failed to exonerate Trump of those allegations.
In addition to complaining that Barr’s letter failed to capture the context of his report, Mueller also wrote that the attorney general’s summary sowed “public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation.”
The letter also urged Barr to release the report’s summaries to better help the public understand his rationale and findings. In subsequent phone conversations, Mueller told Barr he did not find the attorney general’s letter to be misleading or inaccurate, a Justice Department official said.
However, the special counsel felt the media coverage of Barr’s letter had lacked nuance and urged him to release the report's summaries to provide more context, according to a Justice Department official.
“In a cordial and professional conversation, the Special Counsel emphasized that nothing in the Attorney General’s March 24 letter was inaccurate or misleading,” Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement. “But, he expressed frustration over the lack of context and the resulting media coverage regarding the Special Counsel’s obstruction analysis.”