Michael Avenatti decides not to run for president in 2020

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who was arrested three weeks ago on suspicion of domestic violence, announced Tuesday that he will not seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
In a statement on Twitter, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels said it was at the request of his family that he was declining to join the race.
“But for their concerns,” he said, “I would run.”
Avenatti, who is in the midst of divorcing his second wife, has three children.
For months, Avenatti’s personal and political troubles have been mounting. In October, he was hit with a personal judgment of $4.85 million for his failure to pay a debt to a former colleague at his longtime firm, Eagan Avenatti.
That same day, the Irvine Co. won a court order evicting his law practice from its Newport Beach offices because Eagan Avenatti had skipped four months of rent.
Most politically damaging was his arrest last month in an alleged domestic violence incident at his home in a Century City apartment tower. Mareli Miniutti, a 24-year-old actress, has alleged that a fight over money led Avenatti to shove her, twist her arm and drag her out of the apartment.
Avenatti has denied wrongdoing. Los Angeles County prosecutors have sent the case to the L.A. city attorney for possible misdemeanor charges.
Avenatti did not mention the matter in his statement on the presidential race.
“I will continue to represent Stormy Daniels and others against Donald Trump and his cronies and will not rest until Trump is removed from office, and our republic and its values are restored,” Avenatti said.
“I will also continue with my nearly twenty years of speaking truth to power and representing those who need an advocate against the powerful.”
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Trump to void the confidentiality pact that bars her from talking about their alleged 2006 sexual encounter in Lake Tahoe.