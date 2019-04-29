Beto O'Rourke proposes $5-trillion climate plan for net-zero emissions by 2050

“The Green New Deal brought to light and animated for people where we had to go. Similarly, Beto’s plan points us in the direction,” said Goldfuss, who worked with O’Rourke’s campaign on the proposal. His plan “takes it one step further and talks about how we’re going to get there, in terms of the commitment to setting dates by which we need to make sure we’re measuring our progress, and talking about exact numbers in terms of investment.”