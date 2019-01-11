Border security workers miss paychecks because of shutdown over border security

In a tweet Friday, Trump repeated his call for a border wall. “The Democrats, Cryin’ Chuck and Nancy don’t know how bad and dangerous it is for our ENTIRE COUNTRY….” he said. He continued in a subsequent tweet, “The Steel Barrier, or Wall, should have been built by previous administrations long ago. They never got it done - I will. Without it, our Country cannot be safe. Criminals, Gangs, Human Traffickers, Drugs & so much other big trouble can easily pour in. It can be stopped cold!”