Thanks to Nancy Pelosi, Californians dominate the new House like never before

All seven freshman Californians landed on either a committee they were personally interested in or a committee that has oversight of a major industry in their districts, two things that don’t happen for every new member and which could give them accomplishments to point to when they run for reelection in 2020. Two of the state’s newest members, Reps. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) and T.J. Cox (D-Fresno), even got subcommittee chairmanships right out of the gate, a fairly unusual move.