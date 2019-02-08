A deal to avert another government shutdown appears close, but will Trump sign it?

Lawmakers say the White House has been involved in the committee talks and suggest they expect Trump will sign on to a deal if it is approved by Congress. But just two months ago, the Senate approved a spending bill with the understanding Trump would sign it — only to be told hours later that he wouldn’t. Late last month, he said negotiators were “wasting their time” if they weren’t discussing the wall. That has some lawmakers only cautiously optimistic that Trump will sign on.