Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, recovering from surgery, misses her first oral argument at Supreme Court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, recovering from lung cancer surgery last month, on Monday will miss her first oral arguments since joining the Supreme Court 25 years ago.
She is recovering at home, a court spokeswoman said.
The justices are set to hear cases on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and a court official said it is likely that the 85-year old justice will not be at the Supreme Court this week.
But Ginsburg said she would participate in the decisions by reading the briefs and the transcript of the oral arguments.