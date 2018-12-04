Prosecutors set to recommend sentence for Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security advisor

Prosecutors are expected in court Tuesday to recommend a sentence for Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security advisor and the only White House official to be charged in the Russia investigation.
Flynn pleaded guilty last December to lying to federal agents about his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition, falsely claiming that they did not discuss U.S. sanctions.
As part of his plea deal, Flynn agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who is heading the Russia probe and has so far charged or obtained guilty pleas from 33 individuals, including several of Trump’s former senior aides.
Mueller’s team is expected to file a memo in court Tuesday that may disclose how much assistance Flynn has provided.
Flynn, 59, served 33 years in the Army and retired as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency after clashing with the White House under President Obama.
The former lieutenant general became one of Trump’s most vocal and visible supporters during the 2016 campaign, but he was forced out as White House national security advisor in February 2017 after only three weeks.
Prosecutors will probably recommend a lenient sentence if they believe Flynn was forthright and helpful. They also could ask the judge to send him to prison if they argue his original lies were damaging to their work, or that he failed to provide meaningful cooperation.
Prosecutors took a hard line with George Papadopoulos, a former low-level campaign foreign policy advisor, who also pleaded guilty to making false statements last year and hoped to avoid prison time.
In a memo, prosecutors said Papadopoulos was unhelpful after he agreed to cooperate. They also complained that he harmed the Russia probe by lying about his overseas contacts, making it more difficult for investigators to follow up with a key figure in the case.
Papadopoulos was later sentenced to 14 days in prison, and he was imprisoned on Nov. 26.
Flynn is a key figure in the Russia investigation. He frequently traveled with Trump on the campaign trail and was a regular speaker at his rallies and events, including the Republican National Convention. After Trump won, Flynn briefly had access to the nation’s most sensitive secrets as national security advisor.
Flynn was pushed out after less than a month after news reports disclosed that the FBI had warned the White House that Flynn could be subject to blackmail because he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then Russia’s ambassador in Washington.
James B. Comey, then the FBI director, said later that Trump asked him to “go easy” on Flynn. Although Trump has denied asking Comey to drop the investigation, Mueller is investigating whether the president sought to obstruct justice in that case or others.
For his part, Flynn has kept a relatively low public profile since pleading guilty last year, making a handful of appearances at conservative events or stumping for the occasional Republican candidate.
“I'm not here to complain about who has done me wrong,” Flynn said at a GOP campaign event in California in March. “Or how unfair I've been treated. Or how unfair the entire process has been. It is what it is.”