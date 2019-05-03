Advertisement

With contempt threat looming, House Democrats give Barr second chance to provide full Mueller report

By Associated Press
May 03, 2019 | 9:05 AM
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) waits to start a May 2 hearing on the Mueller report without witness Atty. Gen. William P. Barr, who refused to appear. (J. Scott Applewhite / Asspciated Press)

The House Judiciary Committee is giving Atty. Gen. William P. Barr another opportunity to provide special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s full, unredacted report and some underlying materials, but threatened to hold the nation’s top law enforcement officer in contempt of Congress if he does not comply.

The new offer from committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) comes after the Justice Department missed the committee’s earlier deadline for the information.

Nadler narrowed his offer in a new letter to Barr on Friday, saying the committee would limit its request for underlying materials to those directly cited in the report.

Nadler said the committee “will move to contempt proceedings and seek further legal recourse” if the department doesn’t comply.

