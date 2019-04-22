Mueller couldn’t answer some crucial questions in Russia investigation

After Trump submitted his responses, the special counsel’s office complained to the president’s legal team that many were “incomplete or imprecise.” Even though he had publicly bragged about his memory, Trump claimed more than 30 times to not remember details. The answers "demonstrate the inadequacy of the written format, as we have had no opportunity to ask follow-up questions that would ensure complete answers and potentially refresh your client's recollection or clarify the extent or nature of his lack of recollection,” the prosecutors wrote. But Mueller ultimately did not issue a subpoena to compel his testimony.