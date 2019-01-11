Russia investigation could spark battle to learn Robert Mueller’s findings

Starr, however, was operating under a different set of rules that no longer exist, and he was required to submit his conclusions directly to Congress. Under the rules governing Mueller’s investigation, the special counsel only needs to provide the attorney general with a confidential report explaining his decisions at the conclusion of the investigation. The attorney general by then will likely be Barr, a longtime friend of Mueller’s, but also a Trump nominee who has expressed skepticism about some aspects of the investigation.