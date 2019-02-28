Acting Pentagon chief to certify emergency to help build wall — and win Trump’s favor

On Tuesday, the Democratic-controlled House passed a resolution, 245 to 182, to override Trump’s emergency declaration. The vote in the Senate, which is required next month, is likely to be close.Three Republican senators -- Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina — have said they’ll back the resolution. If all of the Senate’s Democrats vote for it, as expected, only one more GOP defection would send the measure to Trump’s desk. Trump, however, has said he would veto the measure if it passes Congress, and the 182 Republicans in the House who already voted against the measure would be more than enough to sustain his veto.