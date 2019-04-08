Secret Service chief Randolph ‘Tex’ Alles to leave White House

U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles is leaving the Trump administration amid a shake-up in the upper echelon of the Department of Homeland Security.
The White House confirmed the departure on Monday, adding that James M. Murray, a career member of the Secret Service, would take over the position in May.
The departure comes amid a spate of turnover across the Department of Homeland Security that began last week when Trump withdrew his Immigration and Customs Enforcement director's nomination to stay on permanently.
And then on Sunday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced her resignation.
After Nielsen's departure, an empowered Stephen Miller, the immigration hawk White House senior advisor, is also eyeing the removal of Lee Francis Cissna, according to two administration officials who spoke with the Associated Press. Cissna is director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which runs the legal immigration system.
Alles, a former Marine general, was recommended to the post by former White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.