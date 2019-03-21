When will Robert Mueller file his report? (And other burning questions)

This is where things get complicated. Once the special counsel is finished, the attorney general must notify the leaders of the House and Senate judiciary committees. Barr is also required to tell them of any situation where he overruled the special counsel, such as whether or not to pursue a particular subpoena. But Barr does not need to publicly release Mueller’s report, even though he has the authority to “determine that public release of these reports would be in the public interest.” During his confirmation hearing, he pledged to be as transparent as the law allows — but did not commit to releasing the whole thing.