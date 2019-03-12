Roger Stone’s attorneys apologize to judge for misrepresenting book plans

Stone’s attorneys had argued, at a previous hearing on their “imminent” language in a motion, that the book was completed in January. However, Jackson said that the defense hadn’t disclosed Stone’s plans for the book or its online availability at several points in February, while the gag order was being litigated, and that he did not describe any step to delay or withhold its release. She said it was undisputed that the order barred all public statements by Stone about the investigation.