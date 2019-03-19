Supreme Court upholds government’s authority to detain and deport immigrants for past crimes

Early last year, the high court broadly upheld the government’s power to detain immigrants in jail for months or years as they fight deportation. In a 5-3 decision, the court ruled federal law gave these detainees no right to a bail hearing and a chance to go free. The decision, in Jennings vs. Rodriquez, did not resolve whether this indefinite detention rule was constitutional. Dissenting, Justice Stephen B. Breyer emphasized that the Constitution says “no person shall be … deprived of liberty” without due process of law, which he said requires a hearing.