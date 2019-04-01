Supreme Court says the Constitution does not ensure a ‘painless’ execution

“The 8th Amendment has never been understood to guarantee a condemned inmate a painless death,” Gorsuch said in the courtroom. “What the 8th Amendment does guarantee is a method of execution that’s not ‘cruel and unusual.’ And ever since the founding, people have understood that the only way to tell if a method is cruel is to compare it with other known and available alternatives, to see if the state is inflicting substantially more pain than necessary to carry out its lawful sentence.”