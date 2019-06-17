Supreme Court passes, for now, on a new wedding cake dispute

The Supreme Court announced Monday it would not decide, for now, whether a Christian couple from Oregon had a constitutional right to defy that state’s civil rights law and refuse to make a wedding cake for the marriage of two women.
Instead, the justices told an Oregon court to take a second look at their case based on last year’s high court ruling in favor of a Christian cake maker from Colorado.
The tentative decision shows again that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and his colleagues are inclined to put off rulings on culture war controversies.
Melissa and Aaron Klein refused to make a cake in 2013 for the marriage of two women. Oregon authorities fined them $135,000 for violating the state’s law that requires businesses to provide full and equal service for all customers, without regard to their race, religion or sexual orientation.
Had they prevailed, their case could have set a national precedent, giving conservative Christians a religious exemption from laws that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation or transgender status. There is no federal law that forbids discrimination based on sexual orientation, but Oregon, like California and 20 other states, prohibits such discrimination by businesses and employers.
In recent years, several Catholic social services agencies have objected to arranging adoptions for same-sex couples, and a small number of business owners — including a photographer in New Mexico and a florist in Washington state — waged legal battles after refusing to participate in same-sex marriage ceremonies.
Until now, the Christian business owners have lost in the courts. Judges have upheld the state civil rights laws and the principle of non-discrimination.
Four conservative justices dissented in 2015 when the court upheld an equal right to marry for same-sex couples. With Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh having joined the court, there may now be five justices ready to side with religious conservatives on the question of whether their beliefs can override civil rights statutes.
Retired Justice Anthony M. Kennedy played the key role in the court’s 2015 decision on equal marriage rights. He was torn last year over the case of a baker from Colorado who cited his Christian beliefs as reason for turning away two men who were planning a wedding party.
In Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado, Kennedy wrote an opinion that did not resolve how future cases would be decided. He endorsed equal rights for gays and lesbians but said Jack Phillips, the baker in that case, had been subjected to religious “hostility” by a state commission.
“These disputes must be resolved with tolerance, without undue disrespect to sincere religious belief, and without subjecting gay persons to indignities when they seek goods and services in an open market,” he wrote.
Kavanaugh, his successor, has joined his conservative colleagues in arguing for strengthening religious liberty.
But Monday’s order in Klein vs. Oregon Bureau of Labor sends the case back to an Oregon court “for further consideration in light of Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.”
One of the targets for conservatives is an opinion written by Justice Antonin Scalia that rejects the idea that courts should grant religious exemptions to the ordinary laws that apply to everyone. In the 1990 case, Employment Division vs. Smith, Scalia said the 1st Amendment’s protection for the “free exercise” of religion did not extend to two Native Americans who were fired for ingesting peyote during a ceremony. They lost their jobs because peyote was an illegal drug.
At the time, both liberals and conservatives objected to Scalia’s opinion, and it prompted Congress to pass the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 1993. A few years later, the court’s conservatives, including Scalia, limited the reach of that law to federal agencies, ruling that Congress could not dictate new and broader constitutional standards for states and localities.
Now the court itself is poised to overrule the Scalia opinion. The justices could restore an earlier rule that individuals may seek an exemption from a law if it conflicts with their “sincere religious beliefs.”
Civil rights groups fear that such a ruling could eventually undermine not only civil rights protections for same-sex couples, but also for other minorities.
In the newly granted case, Klein vs. Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, lawyers for the couple said the Kleins had been forced to close their bake shop.
They asked the justices to decide “whether Oregon violated the Free Speech and Free Exercise Clauses of the 1st Amendment by compelling the Kleins to design and create a custom wedding cake to celebrate a same-sex wedding ritual, in violation of their sincerely held religious beliefs” and whether “the court should overrule” the disputed 1990 decision barring most religious exemptions.
The case began early in 2013 when Rachel and Laurel Bowman-Cryer were preparing to marry. They had been together for nearly 10 years and were in the process of adopting two children with special needs. Rachel and her mother went to the Sweet Cakes shop in Gresham, Ore., a small city just east of Portland, where they had purchased decorative cakes before. But when Aaron Klein learned the marriage would have two brides, he said the shop would not make a cake for them.
In a later conversation with Rachel’s mother, Klein quoted a passage from the biblical Book of Leviticus and its reference to “an abomination” that many religious conservatives read as a condemnation of homosexual conduct.
The two women filed a complaint with the state agency that enforces its anti-discrimination law. An administrative law judge held a hearing and awarded the couple $75,000 and $60,000 in compensation for their emotional suffering. The state commission and the state’s courts rejected appeals filed by the Kleins.
Last year, the Oregon Supreme Court refused to hear their case. And last fall, shortly after Kavanaugh was confirmed, the couple asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their appeal.