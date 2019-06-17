Supreme Court passes, for now, on a new wedding cake dispute

The case began early in 2013 when Rachel and Laurel Bowman-Cryer were preparing to marry. They had been together for nearly 10 years and were in the process of adopting two children with special needs. Rachel and her mother went to the Sweet Cakes shop in Gresham, Ore., a small city just east of Portland, where they had purchased decorative cakes before. But when Aaron Klein learned the marriage would have two brides, he said the shop would not make a cake for them.