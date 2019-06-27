Partisan gerrymandering is upheld by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the partisan gerrymandering that has allowed Republicans to control power in several closely divided states.
A majority ruled that elected lawmakers, not judges, had the right to draw the election maps for their states.
The decision was a defeat for reformers who said politicians were unfairly denying voters the right to fair and equal representation.
The decision, written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., came on a 5-4 vote, with other conservatives joining him. Roberts said the claims “present political questions beyond reach of the courts.”
In an opinion that seems to close the door on future claims against partisan gerrymandering, Roberts said: "We have no legal commission to allocate political power and influence.”
The court’s four liberal justices dissented, warning that new technology has made gerrymandering easier and more precise than ever before.
“These are not your grandfather’s — let alone the framers’ — gerrymanders,” said Justice Elena Kagan.
“The partisan gerrymanders here debased and dishonored our democracy, turning upside-down the core American idea that all governmental power derives from the people,” she wrote. “These gerrymanders enabled politicians to entrench themselves in offices against the voters' preferences.”
The ruling substantially raises the stakes for the 2020 election. Whichever party controls state legislatures after that vote will be in a prime position to gerrymander electoral districts in their favor and lock in political power for years to come.
The high court had two cases before it in which states were appealing gerrymandering rulings. Justices overturned both lower court rulings and said the cases should be dismissed.
In North Carolina, Republican leaders admitted they drew an election map for “partisan advantage” and sought to lock in victory for 10 of 13 congressional districts.
In Maryland, Democratic leaders shifted hundreds of thousands of voters with the aim of ousting a veteran Republican from Congress and creating a reliably Democratic district.
Partisan gerrymandering has been widely denounced for effectively allowing politicians to pick their voters. If one party controls the state government, its leaders can draw an election map that all but guarantees their candidates will win a lopsided majority of the seats for the next decade.
But the high court has struggled to decide when politics goes too far and crosses a constitutional line. Chief Justice Roberts had long been skeptical of the court’s power to intervene in these political disputes. Last year, he engineered a procedural ruling that scuttled a gerrymandering case from Wisconsin.
That has not prevented lower court judges from striking down skewed election maps in at least six states, including in North Carolina and Maryland. In January, the justices agreed to hear appeals from both states.
Last month, the court also put on hold gerrymandering rulings from Ohio and Michigan. In all four cases, judges said the politicians had deprived voters of a fair and equal voice by drawing districts that entrenched one party in power.