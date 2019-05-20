Supreme Court clears the way for lawsuit over Newport Beach police shooting

A federal district judge ruled for the city and dismissed the suit. The 9th Circuit revived the claims against the city but not against the individual officers, and said a jury should decide whether the use of force was reasonable or excessive. “Here the facts are such that a reasonable jury could conclude that Vos was not an immediate threat to the officers,” the majority said. They “had surrounded the front door to the 7-Eleven, had established positions behind cover of their police vehicles and outnumbered Vos eight to one. ...They did not believe he had a gun, and the officers had less lethal methods available to stop Vos from charging.”