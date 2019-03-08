Trump calls Democrats ‘anti-Jewish,’ seeking advantage in the party’s divisions

Trump’s response spurred critics to recall times when he has been criticized for remarks and campaign ads seen as anti-Semitic. As a presidential candidate in 2015, he told an audience of Jewish Republicans they weren’t likely to support him because he didn’t want their money. Following the deadly demonstration in 2017 in Charlottesville, Va., of neo-Nazis who’d chanted “Jews will not replace us,” Trump said there were “fine” people “on both sides” of the confrontation.