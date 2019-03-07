Democrats set to vote on anti-hate resolution after furor over Ilhan Omar comments

House leaders are pushing to vote Thursday on an anti-bigotry measure after some Democrats opposed an earlier resolution to condemn anti-Semitism amid a controversy over remarks by first-year Democrat Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told House Democrats on Thursday morning a resolution would get a House vote later in the day, said Katie Grant, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Democrat. Wording of the measure will be released soon, she said.
The House originally was planning to vote Wednesday on an anti-Semitism resolution that didn’t name Omar but would serve as an indirect rebuke to comments she made about Israel’s influence on U.S. policy. Heated objections from some Democratic lawmakers over singling out Omar delayed a vote on the resolution and drew attention away from a major package of legislation on ethics and ballot access. To quell the internal strife, leaders sought to add language condemning other types of bigotry.
The battle threatens to fray House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s relations with some first-year lawmakers. Pelosi worked hard to win their support in her quest to become speaker as Democrats took control of the House in November’s midterm elections.
Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) took to the House floor Thursday to push for a strong resolution focused solely on anti-Semitism. “Words matter,” he said, warning that those who are biased against Jewish people will hear Omar’s comments as a “dog whistle.”
“When a colleague invokes anti-Semitic language three times, then this body must condemn that anti-Semitism,” Deutch said, referring to previous comments from Omar about Israel supporters. "This shouldn’t be so hard.”
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Omar’s progressive allies, such as New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, demanded to know why the party was condemning Omar when, they argued, statements by President Trump and some GOP lawmakers promoted bigotry.
“The rise of hate in the last 2½ years is alarming — so whether it’s the anti-Semitism, whether it’s living while black and all the instances we’re seeing, I think it should be alarm for all of the country,” said Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond. “It’s time for this Congress to step up and address it all.”
Omar, 36, apologized for previous comments derided as anti-Semitic, pledging to “combat hate of all kinds” while defending her right to question U.S. foreign policy.
The Minneapolis-area Democrat, one of two Muslim women elected to Congress in November, was criticized most recently after she reportedly took aim at "the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country," referring to Israel.
Democrats had hoped to use the week to highlight the ethics and ballot-access legislation, H.R.1, and their broadening investigations into Trump, announced on Monday. Democrats have been distracted from that bill, set for a vote on Friday, as members argue over when it’s appropriate to rebuke a colleague for his or her remarks.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, a freshman Democrat close to Omar, blamed the Trump administration for an increase in hateful rhetoric in the U.S. In a statement, she defended Omar and said threats of violence against her colleague were “unconscionable.”
Other Democrats said the decision to pursue the anti-Semitism resolution was a surrender to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the pro-Israel lobby that supports policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now out of favor with many younger voters in the party.
“Nobody asked me, but I would’ve said it’s a mistake,” said Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Budget Committee.
“If it’s limited to anti-Semitism then it makes Congresswoman Omar’s point for her, that it would be a move to pacify AIPAC. Because we wouldn’t do that for anybody else,” Yarmuth said. “Whatever we do is going to look like we’re responding specifically to her, and to AIPAC, so I’m probably leaning against doing one. If we do one, I’d prefer it be more expansive.”
The Democrats’ fight is entering into presidential politics. Two 2020 Democratic candidates for president issued statements Wednesday condemning anti-Semitism while expressing concern that Omar was being singled out. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and California Sen. Kamala Harris sought to distinguish between anti-Semitism and legitimate questions about U.S. policy regarding Israel.
Since they won the majority, Democrats have insisted that they can pursue bold policy and conduct thorough oversight of the Trump administration. The House Judiciary Committee this week requested documents from 81 individuals and entities in Trump’s orbit as part of an investigation of alleged foreign influence in the campaign and the president’s business dealings.
Although most Democrats support rigorous oversight, they are divided on whether they have enough information to begin impeachment proceedings. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, another freshman Democrat who has come under fire for controversial remarks, has promised to file articles of impeachment, even though Pelosi has said she plans to wait for a report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.