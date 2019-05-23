Pentagon asking Trump to send several thousand more troops to Mideast as Iran tensions grow

The Pentagon is asking the White House to send several thousand more troops, Patriot anti-missile batteries and warplanes to the Middle East to boost U.S. defenses against Iranian threats, a senior U.S. official said Thursday, in a sign of the growing friction with Tehran.
Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other Pentagon officials were scheduled to brief President Trump on the request Thursday. It was not clear if Trump had decided to send the additional forces, the official said.
The additional forces, which would add to the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike force and B-52 bombers sent to the region earlier this month, would include an Air Force fighter squadron, several warships and special reconnaissance aircraft to help keep tabs on Iranian forces, the official said.
The Patriot batteries are being requested to help defend against potential Iranian missile attacks on U.S. troops, facilities and allies in the region, the official said.
Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been running high since American officials said they had received intelligence that Iranian security forces had loaded missiles aboard small boats, raising fears that Tehran planned to carry out attacks against shipping in the Persian Gulf.
The U.S. has not publicly released evidence that Iran is taking such steps, but the official said Washington was seeing a continuing high state of alert by Iranian missile batteries and other forces along the Persian Gulf, a worrisome sign that partly prompted the request by U.S. commanders in the Middle East for more forces.