Looking to 2020, both Democrats and Republicans see costs and benefits of Trump’s ‘MAGA’ rallies in midterm election results

Not Trump. He believes they are so valuable to Republicans that he held two in one night Monday, to help embattled Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith win a surprisingly competitive Senate runoff election in Mississippi on Tuesday. At each, he boasted that his performances in past months — filling arenas in other red states, in mid-sized cities and rural outposts — had not only preserved but enlarged Republicans’ Senate majority. He took no blame for the party’s overwhelming loss of its House majority.