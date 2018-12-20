Congress doesn't want to fund the wall. So Trump fans started a GoFundMe drive

Even if the GoFundMe campaign manages to raise the full amount, there would still be a ways to go to fund the entire border wall. Estimates for the total cost to build it run from $21.6 billion to $70 billion, depending on who you ask, and then millions more every year in maintenance. That means every MAGA hat owner would have to cough up between $342 and $1,111 to get it done, plus, presumably, some sort of annual subscription.