With Trump's moves on Syria and shutdown, cracks open in his political wall: Senate Republicans' support

Trump, however isolated and unrestrained he seems now, is still a long way from losing the 20 Republican senators it would take to remove him from office by a two-thirds vote after an impeachment trial. Also, he has seemed on the verge of losing backing in the past — before and after his election. The Senate has opposed him on occasion, most recently to penalize Saudi Arabia after its murder of a dissident U.S-based journalist, even as Trump defended the country’s rulers.