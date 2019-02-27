California immigrant detainees face long periods of confinement and barriers to medical treatment, state audit reveals

In Yolo County, which receives about $5.7 million annually from its detention contract and houses up to 24 juveniles in its facility at a time, inspectors from Becerra’s office met in August with 19 juveniles, all but one from Central American countries. The four-day inspection found that while staff was “well-intentioned,” minors were at times housed together with boys doing time for criminal charges in county juvenile detention, many in two-story dormitories in small cells with few outside windows.