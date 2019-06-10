Gov. Gavin Newsom abandons water tax, rejects some new spending in California budget deal

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic legislative leaders announced Sunday the broad outlines of a new state budget, one that provides a boost for California’s low-income adults and children but excludes a controversial tax to pay for clean water in distressed communities.
The details of key parts of the agreement were unveiled as legislators from both houses met to approve the proposal. Though it does not signal the end of the budget process — legislative staffers said additional proposals would still need to be approved this month — the action brought to an end key budget negotiations at the state Capitol, the first for Newsom since taking office this year. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the parts of the spending plan late this week in time to meet their constitutional deadline of June 15.
For the deal to come together, Newsom had to abandon his proposed $140-million tax on residential, commercial and agricultural water users — money he said was needed for helping communities without a reliable source of clean drinking water. Democrats in the Senate were among the most vocal opponents of the tax, many keenly aware of growing criticism that officials would be imposing a new tax even as the state expects a multibillion-dollar revenue windfall in the coming months.
Instead, lawmakers will spend $133.4 million on clean water projects, with the lion’s share of the cash coming from proceeds raised by the sale of greenhouse gas emission credits — the centerpiece of California’s cap-and-trade program. The proposal envisions drinking water programs will continue to be funded from the climate change program, thus avoiding an additional burden on the state’s general fund.
Left unresolved Sunday was whether legislators will accept Newsom’s $1.7-billion plan to align state tax law with federal tax changes enacted by the Trump administration in 2017. The money from making those changes — including limits on losses claimed by some businesses and other deductions — would be used to pay for a threefold increase in California’s earned income tax credit, a cash payment available to low-income citizens.
Lawmakers insisted they would continue to negotiate on the issue — which three Capitol sources, all of whom requested to speak on background, said would require reluctant Democratic members of the state Assembly to sign on. Because it would result in a tax increase for some Californians, the proposal would require a supermajority vote in both houses.
Democrats in both the Senate and Assembly also dropped their demand that Newsom agree to provide healthcare to all California residents, regardless of immigration status. The governor’s proposal, which was ultimately accepted, will allow those in the U.S. illegally full access to Medi-Cal services up to age 25, as long as they meet financial eligibility requirements. Legislators had wanted to include older immigrants too, proposals that carried a substantially larger price tag.
They also agreed to Newsom’s two-year sales tax exemption for the purchase of diapers and menstrual products, even though Democratic lawmakers had criticized the effort as too temporary to make a significant difference to low-income families. Democrats in the Assembly had wanted the products to be tax-free for a decade but dropped their request in recent negotiations.
Elsewhere, the budget framework would offer additional dollars toward early childhood education — similar in size to that proposed by Newsom in his original spending plan. Democratic legislators had originally sought an additional $200 million for more subsidized child-care slots and for additional staffing.
And there was consensus on providing more than $1 billion in new resources to tackle the state’s homelessness crisis, most of it in the form of new grants to local governments and regional homelessness agencies for services such as emergency shelters, rental assistance and permanent housing construction. But it was unclear whether additional flexibility would be given on how to spend those dollars, a demand made by several local community groups in recent days.
Public schools remain one of the state’s biggest spending items, slated to receive almost $102 billion in spending in the new fiscal year. And lawmakers agreed to Newsom’s plan to stash away $389 million in a special “rainy day” reserve fund for schools — far more than Democratic legislators had wanted to set aside.
Lawmakers are unlikely to vote on the full package of budget-related bills this week, instead sending the main documents to Newsom’s desk and then returning to negotiations over the full proposal before the end of the fiscal year June 30.