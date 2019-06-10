Gov. Gavin Newsom abandons water tax, rejects some new spending in California budget deal

The details of key parts of the agreement were unveiled as legislators from both houses met to approve the proposal. Though it does not signal the end of the budget process — legislative staffers said additional proposals would still need to be approved this month — the action brought to an end key budget negotiations at the state Capitol, the first for Newsom since taking office this year. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the parts of the spending plan late this week in time to meet their constitutional deadline of June 15.