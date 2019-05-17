Sexual harassment lawsuits against California Democratic Party prompt credibility crisis

One woman who filed a harassment claim against Bauman alleged in a lawsuit that Daraka Larimore-Hall, the party’s other vice chair, was not “willing or able to support” her when she complained. She later dropped her claims, she said, in order to speak out against Larimore-Hall’s alleged retaliation against her for being mentioned in the suit. One of several candidates running to fill the rest of Bauman’s term, Larimore-Hall has said his recollections of their interactions differ from what the woman alleged.