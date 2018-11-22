Immigrants facing deportation, drug offenders and a former state lawmaker receive pardons from Gov. Jerry Brown

Some four dozen of the commutations given by Brown were to prisoners convicted of murder. In each case, the governor’s action does not release the person from prison, but instead shortens the amount of time that must be served before the case can be considered by the state Board of Parole Hearings. A number of the crimes were subject to either life sentences without the possibility of parole or sentences that would have made it almost impossible for a person to be released before dying in prison.