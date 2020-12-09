Essential Politics: A Californian view of Democratic division

Less than a week after Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped his bid for the Democratic nomination, he endorsed Joe Biden for the presidency.

Americans needed to rally behind Biden, the liberal senator said, “to make certain we defeat someone I believe is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”

That uneasy alliance of Democratic progressives and moderates helped Biden defeat President Trump despite attacks from Republicans that labeled the former vice president and his political allies as a “socialists.” But it didn’t take long for the progressive-moderate entente to crack under the pressure of deciding who gets cabinet roles and who is to blame for the party’s down-ballot defeats.

There’s no state that understands this dispute and all its complexities better than blue-to-the-bone California, where Democrats have controlled the legislature for more than two decades and the governor’s office since 2011. The state party is rife with serious disagreements and contested primaries.

“The joke in California politics is that this is a two party state — it’s just that they’re both Democratic parties,” said Dan Schnur, who teaches political communications at USC and UC Berkeley.

Sure, direct lessons are limited: state Democrats have some wiggle room because, as Schnur puts it, “there aren’t that many Republicans left to beat.” But California’s star is rising and a growing Democratic delegation that includes Kamala Harris as vice president is bringing their politics to Washington.

In the weeks since the election, I called a few experts who track California’s political landscape to discuss the ramifications of disputes within the Democratic party. Here’s how they see things.

There are two parties, but no binary choices.

While most voters define themselves in relationship to Republicans and Democrats, the labels can obscure individuals’ policy preferences.

“Both Democrats and Republicans,” Schnur said, “end up with much bigger tents than their members would prefer.”

It’s no wonder, then, that Democrats — or any party — would experience internal disagreement.

Ben Tulchin, a San Francisco-based Democratic pollster and strategist who worked for Sanders, noted that one of the defining trends of the last decade was the rise of the populist approach, and populism isn’t partisan. President Trump and Sanders both speak to some of the same types of voters, those who feel the powerful aren’t listening to them.

“It’s not left versus right or left-center versus left in the party,” he said. “It’s the noise you hear, and I think that misses the mark.”

Tulchin points to the Vermont senator’s popularity in California. The strategy in appealing to voters was not ideological. Tulchin said Sanders pushed an economic message that spoke to specific anxieties, and the campaign ended up connecting with the right coalitions of local voters.

If there was a year for tensions to come to a head, it’s 2020.

History shows the two major parties have evolved in different ways, for different reasons, over the course of decades.

“On the Republican side, the most ideological people got control of the party years ago. They marginalized the old moderate wing,” said Raphael J. Sonenshein, a local government expert who runs the Edmund G. “Pat” Brown Institute of Public Affairs at Cal State L.A. “On the Democratic side, the left was always a step behind.”

A combination of historical factors and recent trends have positioned Democrats for what Sonenshein calls a “transitional period” into a new era — one with new voices and calibrated for different landscape.

The last decade has seen the party grow younger and more diverse. People of color are becoming important voices through activist movements. And populist messaging from candidates like Sanders and his allies are energizing voters. It’s all fuel for a progressive coalition to grow from the ground up.

While local political ecosystems, like deep blue L.A., have had time to adapt, Sonenshein says the national Democratic party is only just beginning to reckon with these new pressures. Throw in mixed election results — Biden’s success and the loss of House seats — and it’s a tinderbox.

“This very murky outcome has left them very frustrated and their natural instinct is to blame each other,” Schnur said.

Cohesion gets things done, but it rarely looks like one “side” winning.

In the weeks since his victory, Biden has stood in the center of it all. He ran on a platform of compromise and reconciliation. In his first cabinet nominations, he’s taken a “goldilocks” approach, offering largely uncontroversial picks. And that may be where a path forward lies.

“I heard a very good description about Biden, which is that he is adept enough to place himself in the center of wherever the Democratic party is, and that’s something the party has needed for a while,” Sonenshein said. “California politicians have been doing that for years.”

Schnur points to former California Gov. Jerry Brown, who was able to calm intraparty tensions with clear leadership. “There wasn’t space for either faction to gain much at the expense of the other,” he said.

But everyone I spoke to saw change ahead. Without Brown or another strong center of gravity, Schnur said, there’s deepening tension in California politics. He sees polarization that poses new challenges, ones that affect every level.

“To some degree, the post-Trump dynamic is similar to what’s happened at the state level,” he said. “It’s a lot of pent-up emotion.”

