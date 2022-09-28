Essential Politics: Could Trump really go to prison?

Since Donald Trump formally got involved in politics, he has unabashedly disregarded longstanding political norms. He refused to partake in the longstanding tradition of presidential candidates releasing their tax returns, made racist comments while running for office and in the White House, and reportedly flushed sensitive records down the toilet.

Trump’s unorthodox and outlandish behavior made him a villain for the left — a majority of Democrats twice voted to impeach him and many liberal candidates wooed voters by bashing him. On the right, however, the former president’s actions made him a god of sorts to key GOP voters and enabled him to cement his control over the Republican party.

Now, though, Trump is facing serious criminal investigations and civil lawsuits. Trump has previously bragged about dodging numerous lawsuits as a private citizen. In the early years of Trump’s term in office, a special counsel investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and potential links among Trump, his allies and Russian officials, but decided not to charge him with any crimes.

This is the first time since Trump won in 2016 that he has faced serious investigations without being able to claim executive privilege. The lack of this legal protection would suggest that Trump may be more likely to suffer consequences for his actions. But is that true? What is the likelihood of these investigations amounting to anything? Could Trump actually face jail time?

Hello, I'm Erin B. Logan. I'm a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering national politics and the Biden-Harris administration. Today, we are going to talk about Trump and his legal exposure.

Legal threats on multiple fronts

Trump is facing four critical investigations. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The first is a Justice Department probe into potential violations of the Espionage Act. After leaving the White House, Trump took hundreds of documents that contained classified information with him to his Florida residence. Federal officials spent over a year trying to retrieve those materials. After it was clear that the government was unlikely to be able to secure the documents’ safe return, federal prosecutors obtained an unprecedented search warrant. The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The Justice Department has also said it will include Trump in its criminal probe of the attempt to overturn to 2020 presidential election.

In New York, Atty. Gen. Letitia James last week sued Trump and his company over allegations of fraud. Trump, James said at a news conference, had “falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself, and cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us.” James said the civil investigation uncovered multiple potential crimes, including insurance fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records.

James said she referred these alleged crimes to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service.

In Georgia, a special grand jury is looking into whether Trump and his allies illegally interfered with the 2020 election. Before Congress certified federal election results, Trump phoned Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and implored him to “find” enough votes to undo the victory of then-candidate Joe Biden. Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis seated a special grand jury to look into Trump’s and his allies’ actions to determine if a crime was committed.

But could he go to jail?

Though Trump may face prison time if convicted of certain crimes, it’s unclear, and in some cases unlikely, that he will ever sit behind bars.

Though some of the alleged crimes are clear-cut, it’s uncertain if prosecutors have the “political appetite to pursue charges,” Anthony Michael Kreis, a political scientist and law professor at Georgia State University College of Law, told The Times.

An indictment against the former president would be unprecedented and prosecutors would worry about appearing politically motivated, Kreis said. The criminal referrals James made from the civil lawsuit are perhaps the most “precarious,” he added.

James has made no secret of her desire to go after Trump and his family for potential wrongdoing. “That may be something federal prosecutors won’t want to touch with a 10-foot pole,” Kreis said. “They don’t want the former president to get away with anything he’s done, but at the same time, they want to avoid the appearance of being overtly political or seeking retribution.”

Kreis said federal prosecutors likely have enough evidence to go after Trump for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, but “that has a similar political dynamic.”

Perhaps the greatest vulnerability Trump has is the investigation into his procurement of sensitive government records. Trump illegally holding onto classified documents is more black and white than the insurrection, Kreis said. “Anyone who did something remotely similar would have already been charged.”

The same is true in Georgia. Trump was “central to what is appearing to be an organized conspiracy to overthrow the election and pressure officials into committing election fraud,” Kreis said.

The principle at stake is whether powerful people should get away with crimes just because they’re politically active.Prosecutors are contending with hyperpartisanship when deciding whether to devote resources to an investigation that might “shock the political ecosystem,” Kreis said.

