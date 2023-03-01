Essential Politics: Energy Department endorses a once-fringe COVID-19 theory

In late January 2020, I was sitting by a fire in a pub in London and reading the Daily Mail to distract myself from a dry cough that would not go away.

The articles in the tabloid warned of a novel coronavirus that would upend the world. The tabloid also insinuated that the virus might have come from a lab in Wuhan, China. The story struck me as sensational. So when I got back to the States, I was shocked to see how quickly the idea of a lab leak took hold.

Alex Jones and other conspiracy theorists have since then peddled this idea.

But on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal offered new legitimacy to the theory.

According to the newspaper, the U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic likely stemmed from a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

[Read more: COVID-19 pandemic most likely began with a lab leak, U.S. Department of Energy says.]

The determination was made with “low confidence,” the outlet reported. A plethora of federal agencies disagree with the determination. But the department’s scientific expertise makes the disclosure substantial.

Republicans seized upon the revelation, calling on President Biden to provide more insight. The White House, however, has repeatedly refused to confirm (or deny) the Journal’s reporting and keeps emphasizing that U.S. intelligence agencies have not reached consensus.

What does this all mean? Will China or the Biden administration provide more clarity?

Hello girlies, my name is Erin B. Logan. I cover national politics for the L.A. Times. This week, we are going to discuss the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conspiracy theory that wasn’t

Since the pandemic began, many have criticized China for a lack of transparency. The nation’s leaders waited six days to warn the world of a likely pandemic, the Associated Press reported.

The initial (and official) story was that the virus crossed over from an animal sold at a wet market in Wuhan, China.

When Biden took office in 2021, he directed his administration to determine the origins of the pandemic in the hopes of averting another one.

In 2021, the FBI said it believed the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Other agencies disagree.

But the Energy Department’s conclusion is significant because the department “has considerable scientific expertise and oversees a network of U.S. national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research,” the Wall Street Journal article noted.

[Read more: Did the coronavirus escape from a lab? The idea deserves a second look, scientists say.]

More transparency

The news prompted calls for more transparency and more investigation.

In a statement, Wisconsin GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher called on Biden to declassify intelligence so the public can learn more.

“As evidence clearly mounts in favor of the lab-leak hypothesis, the American people deserve complete transparency from the federal government on the origins of COVID-19,” Gallagher said. “In order to prevent the next pandemic, we have to know how this one began.”

Many in Washington are also calling for transparency from China.

(The World Health Organization reportedly abandoned plans for a deeper probe into the pandemic’s origins after China said it would block scientists’ access to the country for research.)

Nicholas Burns, the U.S. ambassador to China, called on China to “be more honest about what happened three years ago in Wuhan with the origin of the Covid-19 crisis.”

On Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby noted that Biden had asked the federal government to determine the origins of the pandemic and that the government has not yet come to a consensus.

Kirby said that Biden believes that it’s important to prevent future pandemics, and that utilizing new technology and techniques is key to learning more about viruses. Biden, however, “also believes that that research must be done in a safe and secure manner and as transparent as possible to the rest of the world so that everyone knows what’s going on,” Kirby said.

He added: “The president believes it’s really important we continue that work and we find out how it started so we can better prevent a future pandemic.”

