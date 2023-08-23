Essential Politics: It’s debate time in Milwaukee for GOP presidential hopefuls

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy; bottom row from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

It’s that time of the election cycle again — debate season. The general election is in 15 months, the first caucus is in five and Republican hopefuls vying to compete against President Biden will gather in Milwaukee on Wednesday night for the first debate.

Eight candidates have made the debate stage:



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Fox News anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier will moderate.

It’s pretty much business as usual. Except, of course, for the red Republican elephant not in the room.

Former President Trump will skip the debate, and is expected instead to opt for a solo interview with Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News TV personality. Trump’s campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for confirmation, but the New York Times reported that the interview has already been taped.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote Sunday on his social media site.

Good morning! I’m Faith Pinho, a national and political reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Get ready — it’s debate time.

Crowded 2nd-place field

At this point, the debate is part of a contest for second place. A poll released Monday by Morning Consult Pro showed Trump at a more-than-comfortable lead of 58%, compared with DeSantis at 14%, Ramaswamy at 10% and everybody else in single digits.

Despite his absence, Trump and his legacy will loom large as the other candidates seek to woo undecided voters. Christie and Hutchinson have slammed Trump for his multiple indictments. Ramaswamy has defended him at every turn, pitching himself as even more Trump than Trump.

The other Republican hopefuls fall somewhere in the middle.

About 7,000 people are expected to attend the debate in person at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, according to Wisconsin Public Radio, with thousands more tuning in remotely. It’s a practice run for the city, which will be hosting the Republican National Convention next July.

If it feels as though it’s too early to talk presidential politics already, that’s because it is. But buckle up. This is just the beginning. The next debate is Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

Tonight’s debate will begin at 6 PDT, airing on Fox News and the livestream Rumble.

Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Trump in power, listens to questions from reporters after a hearing in Los Angeles on June 20. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Indictment mania

— Trump said he will turn himself in to Fulton County, Ga., law enforcement Thursday for his latest indictment (his fourth), in this case over efforts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 voting results. His bail was set Monday at $200,000.

— John Eastman, a California attorney indicted alongside Trump in two cases, won’t be able to join his alleged co-conspirator Thursday. He’ll be busy attempting to salvage his reputation in front of the California Bar Court. Eastman is at risk of losing his law license for promoting false claims about the 2020 election. Eastman already surrendered Tuesday in the Georgia indictment.

The view from Washington

—President Biden visited Maui Monday, two weeks after the historic wildfires, to survey the devastation. He promised residents gathered at the Lahaina Civic Center that the government would help, “Whatever it takes, as long as it takes.”

— Before flying west, Biden met Friday at Camp David with leaders from Japan and South Korea. The three nations heralded a “new chapter” in their relationship and announced a series of joint measures to unite their forces, including annual military exercises, improved ballistic missile detection systems and a regional crisis hotline. As my colleague Tracy Wilkinson writes, the question remains whether any of the agreements will outlast the three administrations.

The view from California

—The California GOP may make drastic changes to its party platform, including nixing opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion, just weeks ahead of its planned convention in Anaheim. My colleague Seema Mehta reported on the potentially drastic change — which would cut the party’s platform document from 11 pages to four — and how it could further divide an already-fractured party.

—Details continue to emerge about corruption surrounding the sale of Angel Stadium in Anaheim. My colleagues reported that a consultant for the baseball team was so specific in how he pushed former Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu — who recently pleaded guilty to related charges — and two council members to support the controversial sale that he set up a mock City Council agenda to rehearse talking points. The $320-million stadium sale was killed last year after an FBI investigation into the deal became public and Sidhu resigned.

— A Gov. Gavin Newsom insider told Times columnist George Skelton that there will absolutely be a debate between the California governor and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The two aren’t running against each other for anything — except perhaps who has the most slicked-back coif — but have jockeyed for attention.

Sign up for our California Politics newsletter to get the best of The Times' state politics reporting.