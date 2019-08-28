Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Politics

Flurry of new polls show Biden continues to lead in Democratic race

Joe Biden
Joe Biden talks to voters in Berlin, N.H., in June. Recent polls show the former vice president leading the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
(C.J. Gunther / EPAShutterstock)
By David Lauter
Chris Keller
Aug. 28, 2019
2:27 PM
A flurry of new Democratic primary polls have been released in the last several days, giving a clearer picture of the 2020 presidential race nationwide.

Joe Biden continues to lead the pack, although not by an overwhelming margin. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are next behind the former vice president, with similar levels of support.

California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg form a third tier in the single digits.

Warren’s steady rise since April makes her the only candidate whose support has consistently grown. Harris, Buttigieg and a few other candidates have had brief spikes in support, but haven’t sustained it.

New Democratic primary polls released in the last several days offer a clearer picture of the race nationwide. Joe Biden continues to lead, though not overwhelmingly. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are next, with very similar levels of support.
(Chris Keller / Los Angeles Times)

A few other candidates, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Housing Secretary Julián Castro have registered between 1% and 3% in several polls, but most in the large Democratic field of hopefuls have negligible support.

One poll earlier this week, from Monmouth University, drew considerable attention because it showed a sharp drop in Biden’s support from a CNN poll earlier in the month.

Poll Joe Biden Bernie Sanders Elizabeth Warren Pete Buttigieg Kamala Harris
PollCNN Joe Biden1st Bernie Sanders2nd Elizabeth Warren3rd Pete Buttigieg4th Kamala Harris4th
PollMonmouth University Joe Biden2nd Bernie Sanders1st Elizabeth Warren1st Pete Buttigieg5th Kamala Harris4th
PollQuinnipiac University Joe Biden1st Bernie Sanders3rd Elizabeth Warren2nd Pete Buttigieg5th Kamala Harris4th
PollUSA Today/Suffolk University Joe Biden1st Bernie Sanders3rd Elizabeth Warren2nd Pete Buttigieg4th Kamala Harris4th

The Monmouth poll’s director, Patrick Murray, issued a statement Wednesday saying that the evidence from other polls made clear that his survey was “an outlier” — a result that is “a product of the uncertainty that is inherent in the polling process.”

Note: The CNN poll surveyed 1,001 respondents between Aug. 15 and 18. The Monmouth University poll surveyed 298 registered voters between Aug. 16 and 20 who identify as or lean toward the Democratic Party. The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,422 self-identified registered voters nationwide between Aug. 21 and 26. The Suffolk University poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters nationwide between Aug. 20 and 25.

David Lauter
David Lauter is the Los Angeles Times’ Washington bureau chief. He began writing news in Washington in 1981 and since then has covered Congress, the Supreme Court, the White House under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton and four U.S. presidential campaigns. He lived in Los Angeles from 1995 to 2011, where he was The Times’ deputy Foreign editor, deputy Metro editor and then assistant managing editor responsible for California coverage.
Chris Keller
Chris Keller is a member of the Los Angeles Times’ campaign 2020 team. He works with reporters and editors across departments to report, coordinate and build digital approaches to our election coverage. Most recently Keller was at KPCC, where his work on officer-involved shootings and California wildfires was recognized with multiple awards.
